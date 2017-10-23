Her plans obviously cause plenty of controversy within the team, with BBC Communications whizz Tracey Pritchard and Sharp almost coming to blows over it. The ensuing mayhem and overarching theme of the show’s final episode gives Tennant the perfect excuse to use the word “time” and discuss the “future” over and over and over again.

Real-life BBC director-general Tony Hall is also set to make a cameo in the episode, beginning at 10pm on BBC2.

The episode marks the end of the show's third series and creator John Morton says we shouldn't expect any more. “Because this is probably going to be the final one, I wrote it to its conclusion,” he said earlier this year.

More like this

What? No more Ian Fletcher? No more of David Tennant's dulcet tones?

Well, maybe not.

“We’re all still alive, never say never, we’re all human aren’t we? But, from the opening scene, it was in my mind that this was the final time around with everybody” said Morton.

Advertisement

W1A series three is available to stream on BBCiPlayer