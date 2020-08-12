One fan noted his past roles in genre properties, including the Tenth Doctor on BBC One's Doctor Who and Kilgrave on Marvel's Jessica Jones, asking whether any others are on his bucket list.

Tennant responded: "Star Trek would be great. After talking to George Takei for the podcast I’ve got a bit immersed in it."

David Tennant Does A Podcast With... is an audio series that launched last year, as the prolific actor is recorded in conversation with other huge stars, including Whoopi Goldberg, Olivia Colman and Sir Ian McKellen.

More like this

Star Trek is currently a major presence on television, with several shows in production ranging from sci-fi drama Discovery to animated comedy Lower Decks, so there's plenty that Tennant could get involved in.

As Marvel's Jessica Jones has now finished its three-season run on Netflix, another fan asked whether he would consider jumping to DC's rival comic book universe.

"I’m very happy to play whoever DC suggest," Tennant said, before offering details on the inspiration behind his chilling Kilgrave performance.

He added: "Kilgrave is a brilliant character and there are different versions of him down the years of comics. The version I had to deal with was the one from Melissa Rosenberg and her brilliant team’s scripts, so I focused on that I suppose.

"The history of the character was interesting as a fan of comic books, but our version was specific to the world of Jessica Jones."

The DC Universe is also thriving at the moment, with upcoming film projects including The Batman and Black Adam, television shows like The Flash and Batwoman, as well as a growing streaming lineup including Doom Patrol and Titans.

The second season of David Tennant Does A Podcast With... kicked off this week, with the latest guest being Big Bang Theory and Hollywood star Jim Parsons.

Advertisement

Marvel's Jessica Jones is available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.