David Tennant responds to Doctor Who return rumours

After the shock announcement that showrunner Russell T Davies will be back to steer the ship next season, speculation later followed that he could be reuniting with his acclaimed Tenth Doctor .

David Tennant has publicly responded to rumours that he could be returning to Doctor Who .

Speaking to crowds at last weekend's German Comic-Con, Tennant acknowledged how virtually everything he says about Doctor Who becomes headline news, which makes it difficult for him to field such questions.

"I've been asked a version of this question for the last 20 years and I've learnt through bitter experience that there's not any point even answering it, because whatever I say is spun by whoever wants to hear it," he began.

For this reason, he didn't offer a firm confirmation or denial of the rampant rumours, but chimed in on the idea of his Doctor returning for a second stint on television – which would be an unprecedented move for the franchise.

Tennant continued: "There's no point in me denying it, there's no point in me confirming it, there's no point in me fudging it. Whatever I say will become whatever the internet wants it to be.

"I mean, it would be quite a weird idea and it's not something that you'd necessarily expect from Doctor Who. That's all I can... I'm not going to try giving any more than that because what's the point?"

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall will be wrapping up their run on the sci-fi drama very soon, with just one episode remaining before Davies ushers in a brand new era.

Still, there's no word yet on when the final chapter will end, nor who will be the next person to step into the TARDIS, with fans divided on whether they'd like to see a Tennant reprisal or someone completely different.

Voice your opinion in our poll below:

Read more:

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.