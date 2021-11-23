Doctor Who’s David Tennant talks difficulty of choosing the next Doctor

David Tennant has spoken out on the challenge of finding the next actor to play The Doctor, making it clear he doesn’t envy the people charged with making the weighty decision.

Advertisement

Doctor Who‘s current lead Jodie Whittaker will be leaving the show after a string of specials next year, while showrunner Chris Chibnall will also be bowing out as Russell T Davies returns to steer the ship once more.

It’s expected that the next era of the show will be radically different to what has been seen recently, with fans busy speculating on who could be next to inherit the TARDIS.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tennant declined to name names when asked who he would pick for the prestigious gig, insisting instead that the role of The Doctor can go “anywhere”.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Thanks, you are now signed up to our Doctor Who newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“Hmm. Well it’s a big decision to make, isn’t it? I’m glad I’m not making the decision,” he began. “It’s a part that can sort of go anywhere, and yet you just know when that casting is right.

“It’s very hard to pluck someone out and drop them in it. So I’m glad I don’t have to decide. Was that a good dodge to your question?”

Since news broke of Davies’s shock return to the franchise, many fans have looked to his recent Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin for ideas on who could be the next Doctor, with Olly Alexander, Lydia West and Omari Douglas all popular suggestions.

However, the screenwriter himself made clear he wouldn’t be publicly discussing his ideas until Whittaker and Chibnall have concluded their tenure.

Tennant has taken on a variety of roles since parting ways with Doctor Who, bagging an International Emmy this week for his portrayal of serial killer Dennis Nilsen in ITV drama Des.

Advertisement

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.