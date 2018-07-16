And not only did Tennant deliver some zingers about regeneration to Miss Piggy and even shouted out catchphrase “Allons-y!”, but the former Doctor was also reunited with another former Who star: Kylie Minogue.

Yes, the singer – who played one-off companion Astrid Peth in 2007 Christmas special Voyage of the Damned – also appeared on the muppet stage to sing Mahna Mahna with Who-sounding aliens the Snowths.

And afterwards, Doctor and Peth were brought together for a final singalong.

A great reunion, and one that has us thinking: surely Tennant would want to team up with another of his past co-stars? Perhaps Broadchurch's Jodie Whittaker? On board the Tardis? In a Dalek-battling multi-Doctor story?

Just something to think about, Chibnall.

