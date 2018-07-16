Exclusive look at Doctor Who series 11 – only in this week’s Radio Times

Check out the interviews, behind-the-scenes secrets and new photos in our special Doctor Who preview issue

This week’s Radio Times zips in from the other side of the known universe with an exclusive first look at Doctor Who series 11, including interviews with new Doctor Jodie Whittaker, series hints from showrunner Chris Chibnall and much, much more (issue on sale from 17th July).

Advertisement

In an all-new interview cover star Whittaker gives us the inside scoop on the pressures of becoming the Thirteenth Doctor, how it feels to be the first female version of the character – and what it’s like keeping so many secrets from the world.

Pick up the latest issue of Radio Times from tomorrow to see exactly what Jodie Whittaker thinks about joining the wonderful world of Doctor Who, as well as other exciting exclusive material including:

Behind-the-scenes secrets from new series boss Chris Chibnall

Meet the new Tardis team Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole

Brand-new shots of series 11’s cast

An exclusive Jodie Whittaker Radio Times photoshoot

And look out for all the newest Doctor Who news on RadioTimes.com, the home of TV and entertainment.

Advertisement

Radio Times magazine is on sale from Tuesday 17th July