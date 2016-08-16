David Suchet to guest star in Doctor Who series 10
The Poirot star will play “The Landlord” in the upcoming run
Here he is – David Suchet in his new guise as a guest star in the tenth series of Doctor Who, due to air in 2017.
The Poirot star will play the character of The Landlord in an episode written by Doctor Foster scribe Mike Bartlett. And, judging by the full-length picture below, he may well be unlocking multiple secrets in the smash-hit show.
The new series will see Peter Capaldi and Pearl Mackie unite for their first series of adventures through space and time with Matt Lucas due to reprise his role as the hapless Nardole.
Steven Moffat will pen the series opener followed by an episode from Frank Cottrell Boyce, who wrote series eight's tenth instalment, In The Forest of The Night. Mark Gatiss also joins the team of writers, penning at least one episode of the upcoming series.
Doctor Who returns to BBC1 in December 2016 with a Christmas Special, followed by series 10 in 2017