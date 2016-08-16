The new series will see Peter Capaldi and Pearl Mackie unite for their first series of adventures through space and time with Matt Lucas due to reprise his role as the hapless Nardole.

Steven Moffat will pen the series opener followed by an episode from Frank Cottrell Boyce, who wrote series eight's tenth instalment, In The Forest of The Night. Mark Gatiss also joins the team of writers, penning at least one episode of the upcoming series.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 in December 2016 with a Christmas Special, followed by series 10 in 2017