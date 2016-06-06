Discussing his first Doctor Who episode, 2005’s The Unquiet Dead, Gatiss said: “It seems so natural now (as I write my ninth episode – ten if you count the un-produced one!) but the forty five minute format took some getting used to.”

To explain, Gatiss has written eight episodes of Doctor Who so far, while another episode he wrote for series four was ultimately not used by then-showrunner Russell T Davies.

That leaves at least one more Who episode from Gatiss still to come. Perhaps it could be the planned sequel to series nine episode Sleep No More which he revealed to RadioTimes.com last year?

Season 10 will begin filming in July, with Pearl Mackie joining Capaldi as new companion Bill.