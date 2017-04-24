David Bradley on a possible return to Doctor Who: “Who knows? You didn’t hear it from me...”
SPOILERS: The actor, who played the original incarnation of the Time Lord in drama An Adventure in Space and Time, has been linked to the Christmas special
If you saw An Adventure in Space and Time, the 50th anniversary drama about the making of Doctor Who, you'll recall that Game of Thrones and Harry Potter star David Bradley portrayed First Doctor actor William Hartnell, as well as featuring in a number of scenes in which he played Hartnell playing the Doctor (yes, you'd be forgiven for finding the whole thing slightly confusing).
Recently, rumours began to circulate that Bradley is to reprise the role of the First Doctor (but not of Hartnell) in the this year's Doctor Who Christmas special. The BBC have remained non-committal about the possibility – but what does Bradley himself have to say about it?
The Birmingham Mail decided to ask him just that when they caught up with him on the red carpet at the Pride of Birmingham Awards.
“Well, who knows?” Bradley replied when asked if he'd return, “you didn’t hear it from me.”
Brilliant #Gameofthrones star David Bradley talking #TheStrain and #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/azT7Nit7AL
— Roz Laws (@rozlaws) April 20, 2017
Does that make it any clearer for you?
Doctor Who series 10 continues on BBC1 on Saturday at 7:20pm