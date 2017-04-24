If you saw An Adventure in Space and Time, the 50th anniversary drama about the making of Doctor Who, you'll recall that Game of Thrones and Harry Potter star David Bradley portrayed First Doctor actor William Hartnell, as well as featuring in a number of scenes in which he played Hartnell playing the Doctor (yes, you'd be forgiven for finding the whole thing slightly confusing).

Advertisement

Recently, rumours began to circulate that Bradley is to reprise the role of the First Doctor (but not of Hartnell) in the this year's Doctor Who Christmas special. The BBC have remained non-committal about the possibility – but what does Bradley himself have to say about it?