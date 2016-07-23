Yet more superhero trailers are pouring out of San Diego Comic-con following the release of Wonder Woman, Suicide Squad and Justice League footage, with upcoming X-Men TV spin-off Legion bringing its own blend of mutant madness for a psychedelic and oddly hilarious teaser.

Starring Downton Abbey's Dan Stevens (with a decent US accent) as a powerful superpowered mutant who assumes his powers are a mental illness, the trailer sees our hero David (Stevens) try to solve a disappearance, control his abilities and, well, dance a little bit as sinister forces try to use him for their own ends.