Constellation release schedule: When is episode 4 on Apple TV+?
The new sci-fi series premieres with the first three episodes.
Sci-fi fans now have a new series to get stuck into on Apple TV+ with the arrival of Constellation on the platform.
The new psychological thriller follows Jo, an astronaut who has returned to Earth after a disaster in space but soon finds that she's come back to key parts of her life missing. So far, viewers have been treated to the first three episodes of the series on Apple TV+ and like with many other shows on the streaming platform, you can expect weekly releases of future episodes through to the eighth and final episode.
Starring Emmy award-winning Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) as Jo, the cast also includes Breaking Bad's Jonathan Banks and Oppenheimer's James D'Arcy in this action-packed space adventure.
It's set to be a twisted tale the deeper we get into the series with the initial episodes certainly packing a punch. As per the synopsis, the series is "an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman's desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost".
But when can we expect future episodes of Constellation to land on Apple TV+? Read on to find out.
When is episode 4 of Constellation on Apple TV+?
Constellation episode 4 will be released on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 28th February.
The new sci-fi series premiered with its first three episodes on the platform – as is the case with many Apple TV+ shows – and will continue to be released weekly every Wednesday.
How many episodes of Constellation are there?
There are eight episodes of Constellation in total.
Constellation release schedule
Episodes will be landing on Apple TV+ every Wednesday through to the finale on Wednesday 27th March. The release schedule for Constellation is as follows:
- Episode 1 - The Wounded Angel - Wednesday 21st February (out now)
- Episode 2 - Live and Let Die - Wednesday 21st February (out now)
- Episode 3 - Somewhere in Space Hangs My Heart - Wednesday 21st February (out now)
- Episode 4 - The Left Hand of God - Wednesday 28th February
- Episode 5 - Five Miles Out, the Sound is Clearest - Wednesday 6th March
- Episode 6 - Paul Is Dead - Wednesday 13th March
- Episode 7 - Through the Looking Glass - Wednesday 20th March
- Episode 8 - These Fragments I Have Shored Against My Ruin - Wednesday 27th March
Constellation trailer
You can watch the action-packed trailer for the new series below.
Constellation premieres on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 21st February with the first three episodes.
