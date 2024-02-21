Starring Emmy award-winning Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) as Jo, the cast also includes Breaking Bad's Jonathan Banks and Oppenheimer's James D'Arcy in this action-packed space adventure.

It's set to be a twisted tale the deeper we get into the series with the initial episodes certainly packing a punch. As per the synopsis, the series is "an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman's desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost".

But when can we expect future episodes of Constellation to land on Apple TV+? Read on to find out.

When is episode 4 of Constellation on Apple TV+?

James D'Arcy as Magnus and Davina/Rosie Coleman as Alice in Apple TV+'s Constellation. Apple TV+

Constellation episode 4 will be released on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 28th February.

The new sci-fi series premiered with its first three episodes on the platform – as is the case with many Apple TV+ shows – and will continue to be released weekly every Wednesday.

How many episodes of Constellation are there?

There are eight episodes of Constellation in total.

Constellation release schedule

Episodes will be landing on Apple TV+ every Wednesday through to the finale on Wednesday 27th March. The release schedule for Constellation is as follows:

Episode 1 - The Wounded Angel - Wednesday 21st February (out now)

Episode 2 - Live and Let Die - Wednesday 21st February (out now)

Episode 3 - Somewhere in Space Hangs My Heart - Wednesday 21st February (out now)

Episode 4 - The Left Hand of God - Wednesday 28th February

Episode 5 - Five Miles Out, the Sound is Clearest - Wednesday 6th March

Episode 6 - Paul Is Dead - Wednesday 13th March

Episode 7 - Through the Looking Glass - Wednesday 20th March

Episode 8 - These Fragments I Have Shored Against My Ruin - Wednesday 27th March

Constellation trailer

You can watch the action-packed trailer for the new series below.

Constellation premieres on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 21st February with the first three episodes. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

