Yes, that’s right – according to TV Choice, Chibnall offered the future 14th Doctor role to erstwhile Bake Off judge Mary Berry, saying during the ceremony that if she wanted to play the next incarnation of the Time Lord she should see him after the event.

And while we’re not sure whether Mary would really have the time to go zipping around the universe, we definitely appreciate the idea of the Doctor FINALLY bringing peace to the galaxy by baking everyone some gorgeous macaroons.

Plus, if nothing else, maybe Berry’s Fourteenth Doctor could finally nail the recipe for Rob’s Dalek biscuit tower. Let’s make this happen.

Doctor Who will return to BBC1 this Christmas