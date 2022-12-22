Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com to promote his role in new Netflix drama Treason , Cox discussed what fans might be able to expect from the upcoming series, which is subtitled Born Again.

Charlie Cox has teased that the rebooted Daredevil series on Disney Plus may keep the same dark tone as the original – even if there might be less "blood and guts" than in the previous version.

"I know that was one area that the fans were really, really pleased with," he said of the darker tone of the original. "And we did tap into a Marvel fanbase that is a little bit more mature than your generic comic book hero fans.

"Does that mean that these characters can't work with a tone that is [lighter]? Tone can be dark without necessarily having the gruesome element."

Cox said despite the toning down the 'gore-y' aspect of the series, he's "excited" to see what's to come.

"The thing about our show is it was tonally dark but it was also pretty gruesome. I don't know what we're allowed to do and what we're not allowed to do but there is a version where we can maintain the dark tone and it can feel very sinister, it can feel very painful, the world that we're in, but maybe there isn't as much blood and guts and stuff like that.

"I'm excited to see what it is and hopefully it won’t disappoint."

Cox debuted as The Man Without Fear on Netflix's Daredevil back in 2015, but the show was abruptly cancelled after its third season along with the rest of the streamer's Marvel programming.

It was confirmed earlier in 2022 that he would be reprising his role as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again, while he also made a brief appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law this year.

There's still a while to wait until the new series arrives on Disney Plus – it's not scheduled to debut until 2024 – but when it does land, there will be a whopping 18 episodes for fans to enjoy.

Meanwhile, it's also been revealed that Vincent D'Onofrio will return as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in addition to new cast members Michael Gandolfini, Sandrine Holt (Fear the Walking Dead) and Margarita Levieva (Revenge).

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

