"You’ve got two incredible performances by Patsy Ferran and Paul Giamatti who I’ve been a huge fan of pretty much as long as I can remember, Brooker said. "He’s one of those personalities that I just warmed to. He’s also as a person, exactly as you want him to be. It turns out he’s a huge fan of the show and a huge fan of sci-fi in general.

"But this one is about a guy called Phillip, and when we meet him he’s quite isolated and he’s quite bitter and closed-down, and we discover that’s in part because of his heartbreak that occurred to him when he was a younger man.

"There’s a technological gizmo that the story revolves around, that allows him to enter old photographs in order to curate a eulogy for someone who passed away.

"He had deliberately shut his past away, literally put it in a box and put it in the attic, but now he has to look at it from a fresh perspective."

Brooker went on to say that the story "probably doesn’t do quite what people think it will do", calling it "emotive" and "a real tour-de-force for Paul and Patsy, who are the only characters who speak, or even move in the episode".

He continued: "It went through various iterations, there was an earlier idea which was much more like A Christmas Carol which is why there’s a character called Carol in the episode, but we wanted to lean more into the technology where he almost becomes a detective, he's trying to remember her face, which he obliterated from his memory.

"I don’t know how it will be received, doing the very earlier emotional episodes always felt a bit of a risk, we did one way back yonder called Be Right Back, and I remember being quite nervous about it. It was sweet, open hearted, and quite earnest but vulnerable, and I think this is a vulnerable story too. All of us have shed a tear at some point over this one."

For her part, Ferran herself has called the episode "a human story of potential regret and sadness" – so it certainly seems fans should prepare themselves for an emotional rollercoaster.

Meanwhile, if they're looking for something a little darker, Brooker has teased the season is, for the most part, "back to basics" and has stated that it definitely features "some disturbing content".

Black Mirror season 7 will stream on Netflix from 10th April 2025.

