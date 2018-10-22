Speaking inside his new book, Inside Black Mirror, the 47-year-old teased that he was hoping to revisit Series 2 episode White Bear, which sees young woman Victoria brainwashed into believing there’s a signal that is turning the public into mindless voyeurs as punishment for helping her boyfriend kill a child.

Charlie Brooker is keen to do sequels to some of his previous Black Mirror episodes

“There’s been a sequel idea we’ve discussed for ages,” Brooker explained. “What if the memory-wipe thing stops working, What if Victoria does start to get déjà vu? There was an idea where she does try to break out of the prison. I would never rule out a Return to White Bear. That’s the title.

“I know the title and the two things that happen in it.”

However, White Bear is not the only Black Mirror episode that may see a sequel.

Fans of series 3 Black Mirror episode San Junipero – which sees Kelly and Yorkie fall in love in a utopian-esque computer simulation – may also see a follow-up.

“I’ve always wanted to do a ‘Return to’ story,” Brooker continued. “Return to San Junipero! Or do Crocodile again, but backwards, like Memento. Crocodile Two: Back in Business.”

Brooker toying with the idea of giving the beloved San Junipero episode a sequel marks a departure of his previous views on the topic – telling NME that he didn’t want to continue Kelly and Yorkie's love story.

“In terms of a sequel to San Junipero, no, certainly not in its current form – I don’t think we’d revisit those characters unless we had a really, really good reason,” he said. “And I very much doubt that we would do that as an episode.

“Maybe as a graphic novel or some sort of commemorative biscuit; but we wouldn’t want to pick that apart and tinker with it, as we’d like to leave Kelly ad Yorkie where they are.”

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, he added, "I don’t think there’s a good reason to revisit those characters because Kellie and Yorkie had a really good story and they drove into the sunset and you just want to leave them there unless you have a really compelling reason to go back.

"The world itself and its backdrop is potentially fairly limitless. You can revisit the world in a different way. Whether you’d want to revisit those characters…I don’t think we do that in an episode."

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see what Brooker has in store.

Season 5 of Black Mirror returns to Netflix later this year

Inside Black Mirror, published by Ebury Press, is out on 1st November. RRP: £20