Asked whether she'd watched any of Whittaker's episodes, Tate told Jason Manford on Absolute Radio: "I haven’t yet – only because I won’t understand them and it makes me feel inferior. But I know she’s brilliant because she’s fantastic."

And despite how much she loved playing Donna, the actress and comedian says she went in pretty much blind – having only watched one episode since Christopher Eccleston kicked off the revival. Even now, she hasn't been transformed into a big sci-fi fan.

"I kind of just jumped into Doctor Who saying, oh this'll be an adventure," she explained. "It was a real game-changer actually in my life, Doctor Who. I absolutely loved it. But it doesn’t make me a sci-fi aficionado – I still don’t know what goes on, and I wasn’t quite aware what was going on to me."

Looking back on when she was cast in the show, she added: "It was a real dream job. I got a message to say Russell [T Davies] has written a part for you in a Christmas special, would you do it? And I said 'absolutely'. I didn’t want to see a script because I just thought, what a great thing. I didn't want to know what it was or anything like that... I didn't even know what the part was."

Asked whether she'd ever return to the role of Donna in Doctor Who, she joked: "It wouldn’t be up to me because you can’t just turn up on the set uninvited. They don’t like it. Even with my wedding dress." Laughing, she added: "But that would be nice.”

Tate was also caught off-guard by a question from one listener, who said she had heard rumours that a feature film of The Catherine Tate Show's BBC1 spin-off Nan was in the works.

"There is one in the pipeline, that is true, yeah," she admitted. "That is good fun. I am thinking of doing that.”

This article was originally published on 17 January 2019