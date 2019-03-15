But fans questioned why the Black Panther star’s name was excluded from the credits at the top.

Others pointed out that it was a particularly bad omission given that Gurira is the only black woman to feature on the poster.

Marvel then uploaded a revised version of the official poster with Gurira now credited at the top.

Saying it was a mistake, Marvel wrote, “She should have been up there all this time."

Avengers: Endgame is due for release on 26th April, just over a month after their latest movie, Captain Marvel, hit cinemas.

And the latest addition to the clan is set to feature in Endgame, with the new two-minute trailer confirming Brie Larson’s appearance.

