Danai Gurira's name added to Avengers: Endgame poster following fan backlash
"She should have been up there all this time," Marvel admitted in a post
Marvel has added Danai Gurira’s name to the Avengers: Endgame poster following backlash from fans.
Gurira, who plays Okoye in the superhero epic, featured in the original poster which was released alongside a brand new trailer for the hotly anticipated film.
But fans questioned why the Black Panther star’s name was excluded from the credits at the top.
Others pointed out that it was a particularly bad omission given that Gurira is the only black woman to feature on the poster.
Marvel then uploaded a revised version of the official poster with Gurira now credited at the top.
Saying it was a mistake, Marvel wrote, “She should have been up there all this time."
Avengers: Endgame is due for release on 26th April, just over a month after their latest movie, Captain Marvel, hit cinemas.
And the latest addition to the clan is set to feature in Endgame, with the new two-minute trailer confirming Brie Larson’s appearance.
