Captain Marvel turns up in dark and moody new trailer for Avengers: Endgame
Can Brie Larson's box office-topping superhero save the day?
A new trailer has been released for Avengers: Endgame – and it's a dark and moody affair.
The footage picks up after the dramatic conclusion to Infinity War, which saw the 'death' of half the Marvel superhero cohort – including notable MCU favourites Black Panther, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange.
Endgame will chart the remaining heroes – including Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow and Chris Evans' Captain America – as they grapple with the loss of their colleagues and mount a campaign to destroy Thanos.
Dressed with a moody soundrack, the footage flickers between colour and black-and-white as the the likes of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) mourn – that is, until the appearance of Brie Larson's Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, fresh from her box office-topping solo outing.
The newest addition to the MCU makes an appearance in the closing moments of the trailer, alongside Thor.
And there's not long to wait until we see whether she and her new Avengers teammates can turn the table on Thanos. Avengers: Endgame is released in UK cinemas on 25th April.