Endgame will chart the remaining heroes – including Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow and Chris Evans' Captain America – as they grapple with the loss of their colleagues and mount a campaign to destroy Thanos.

Dressed with a moody soundrack, the footage flickers between colour and black-and-white as the the likes of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) mourn – that is, until the appearance of Brie Larson's Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, fresh from her box office-topping solo outing.

The newest addition to the MCU makes an appearance in the closing moments of the trailer, alongside Thor.

More like this

Advertisement

And there's not long to wait until we see whether she and her new Avengers teammates can turn the table on Thanos. Avengers: Endgame is released in UK cinemas on 25th April.