That’s the view of Chris Evans, who is set to delve into the issue in tonight’s Graham Norton Show (29th May 2020). When asked by Norton (via a video link) if the Avenger could return, Evans shot down any speculation.

“It was a great run and we went out on such a high note that it would be risky to revisit it in my opinion,” he says. “It was such a good experience and I think it’s better left that way.”

Although this may be the end of Captain America, Marvel fans still have plenty to look forward to, with Phase Four titles in the franchise, such as TV show Wandavision set to launch over the next year (assuming there are no further coronavirus-caused delays).

However, the X-Men and merc with a mouth Deadpool aren’t set to appear in Phase Four. “I have assessed the [Marvel movie] schedule for the next, give or take, five years and I don’t see Deadpool on it,” Deadpool creator Rob Liefield recently told io9, also suggesting that the MCU isn’t planning to incorporate the X-Men into the franchise any time soon.

Upcoming Marvel films include Black Widow (November 2020), The Eternals (February 2021), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (May 2021), a third untitled Spider-Man movie (November 2021), Thor: Love and Thunder (February 2022) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 2020)

