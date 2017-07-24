However, the six-minute(!) sizzle reel of the upcoming season hints at the fallout between The Riddler (Cory Michael Smith) and The Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor), the rise of Catwoman (Camren Bicondova) and more villainy afoot in the crime-ridden city.

Mr Freeze makes an entrance with his ice gun (sadly without any Schwarzenegger-style puns), Cameron Monaghan’s equally chilling young Joker returns and fan favourite The Scarecrow starts his reign of terror. All in all, that’s enough to excite not only Gotham fans, but Batman buffs too.

However, Brits might have an even longer wait to see the Bat back in action. Although airing in the US on 28th September, no UK air date has yet been announced...

Gothamites, unfortunately we still don't have any news about #Gotham's return date in the UK yet. We will tweet as soon as we know more. — Gotham On 5 (@GothamOn5) March 10, 2017

At least during the wait you can revisit the show's first two seasons, available to stream on Netflix now.