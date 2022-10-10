Bonnie Langford 'returning to Doctor Who as Mel'

Langford starred as Mel for twenty episodes between 1986 and 1987 – alongside Sixth and Seventh Doctors Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy respectively – and it appears she's finally in line for a return to the TARDIS, according to a report in The Mirror .

Bonnie Langford looks set to return to Doctor Who – more than 35 years after she last played the role of companion Melanie Bush on the beloved sci-fi show.

Although Langford has not appeared on the TV series since the '80s, she has reprised the role of Mel in numerous Big Finish audio adventures since then, including a recent collaboration with returning showrunner Russell T Davies.

That collaboration came in Mind of the Hodiac, which was based on a script Davies had originally written as a 23-year-old and discovered in his loft during lockdown.

Colin Baker and Bonnie Langford record a Big Finish Doctor Who story.

Now it seems Langford could be returning to Doctor Who on television, although further details are yet to be officially announced at this stage. The BBC declined to comment when contacted by RadioTimes.com.

If confirmed, Langford would become the latest in a long line of former stars announced to reprise their roles in upcoming episodes.

Sophie Aldred and Janet Fielding will be returning as classic companions Ace and Tegan Jovanka in the centenary special The Power of the Doctor later this month, while David Tennant and Catherine Tate are set to make high-profile appearances in next year's 60th anniversary episode.

