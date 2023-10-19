Paul Tomalin wrote the series after being inspired by author Si Spencer.

Here's everything you need to know about the late author.

Who was Si Spencer?

Si Spencer was a comic book and TV writer known for iconic graphic novel series including Hellblazer, Books of Magick and the Vinyl Underground.

As a TV writer, Spencer also worked on shows including EastEnders and Torchwood.

Spencer wrote the graphic novel series Bodies, which has since been adapted by Netflix.

Tragically, he died just after the script was green-lit, with writer Tomalin telling RadioTimes.com how he wanted to stay faithful to the story.

Bodies graphic novel. DC Comics

He said: "I met him on Torchwood. I was a rookie and he was a more experienced writer on the show, and so I always remembered him as this very honest, very alive guy who wore this Hawaiian shirt.

"He never left my mind, so when I realised he wrote Bodies, I was like, 'Holy s**t, that guy!'

"We only met once the pilot had been commissioned by Netflix. He was over the moon that people were excited by it, and I don't know if he remembered me or not from the Torchwood days but I think he was really happy we were sticking to the characters, which we were, and sticking to the themes, and I hope by the enthusiasm he could see in me for the story, that he knew it was in, if nothing else, faithful hands.

"I wrote the pilot and he passed away just after the script was green-lit, so I was very much robbed of the chance to speak to him more about it.

"So what I ended up doing was going through the plethora of internet interviews he'd done about Bodies, so I got to kind of know him better just through research about the stuff he'd said and the seeds he's left just through references."

Tomalin added: "I didn't realise that Si was part of this incredible '70s and '80s pulp sci-fi canon and just one of the many rich branches from that family tree, so it was an honour getting to know Si through the work.

"Learning about his influences and absorbing [them] has really transformed me as a writer, because I'm interested in wilder stuff now!"

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When did Si Spencer die?

Spencer died in February 2021 from heart failure.

Friends, colleagues and fans of the writer shared their tributes from across the world at the time, with the first episode of Bodies being dedicated to the late author.

Bodies became available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 19th October 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.