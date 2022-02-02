And this week, that meant the return of everyone’s favourite modern Star Wars character Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, aka that green guy on the merch sold absolutely everywhere.

It’s official – The Book of Boba Fett is basically just The Mandalorian season 2.5, with the last two episodes of the Disney Plus series largely leaving the titular bounty hunter in the background as we caught up with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and other characters from The Mandalorian.

In this episode we’re shown a montage of his training with Luke Skywalker (a digitally de-aged Mark Hamill), though Luke has his doubts about his new pupil’s commitment.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sure, he’s picking up some cool flipping tricks and regaining some of his traumatic memories – but Luke also thinks his “heart isn’t in it”, instead hankering for the life he’d been leading with The Mandalorian. And by the end of the episode, Luke offers Grogu a choice, represented by two objects.

On one hand is the Beskar steel chainmail forged for him by Din Djarin, representing his status as a Mandalorian “foundling”. On the other, a lightsaber once wielded by Master Yoda (Frank Oz) representing the path of the Jedi. If he picks the former, he has to give up his new training; the latter, and he’ll have to wave goodbye to his Mandalorian pal for good.

Grogu and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in The Book of Boba Fett (Disney)

The episode leaves Grogu’s decision unclear, cutting to the credits as he eyes up both objects. From a viewers’ perspective, the chain mail seems the clear choice – there’s no Mandalorian without Baby Yoda, so it makes sense the duo would be reunited before season 3. Plus, this way he’d dodge the eventual massacre of Luke’s Jedi students that took place between this point and 2015’s The Force Awakens.

But perhaps that would be too obvious, and perhaps Grogu’s Jedi training storyline still has some road to cover before we (inevitably) see him popping up inside the little droid area of Mando’s new spaceship one day.

Which path will Grogu walk? Only one week to go until we find out...

Read more:

Advertisement

The Book of Boba Fett releases new episodes on Wednesdays – sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.