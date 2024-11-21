Like any anthology, some episodes are regarded as stronger than others, but a selection of the most "iconic" are soon to make their way to the printed page for a new comic book series.

Published by Twisted Comics, a UK-based company with a wide range of independent horror, sci-fi and fantasy titles, the Black Mirror comic books are due to launch midway through 2025 – with previews expected in the run-up to launch.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It's yet to be confirmed precisely which stories Twisted Comics will adapt, but RadioTimes.com has previously declared San Junipero, White Bear, Beyond the Sea and Fifteen Million Merits among Black Mirror's best episodes.

We wouldn't be surprised to see at least a couple of those choices make it into one of the upcoming comic books, but that's merely speculation for the time being.

"Black Mirror needs no introduction as one of television's uniquely engrossing brands," said David Christopher of Black Mirror distributor Banijay Rights.

"The show's unpredictable and unexpected episodes will be a perfect fit for this visionary comic book series, which we're in no doubt will appeal to a whole new dimension of fans."

Neil Gibson, founder and CEO of Twisted Comics, added: "It has long been a dream of mine to extend Black Mirror – one of my 'hero brands' – into comic book form.

"Now that dream is a reality, and I believe fans of the show will love what we are planning. Watch this space."

Black Mirror season 7 is also on the way next year, with co-creator Charlie Brooker telling TUDUM he was going "back to basics" on this set of six episodes, promising that "they're all sci-fi stories" after the previous run's foray into other genres.

Black Mirror is available to stream on Netflix. Comic book adaptations coming soon.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.