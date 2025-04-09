Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the tonal shift of it all, Brooker said: "It might sound odd, but it came from two separate ideas that then glommed together.

"There was one I wanted to do - a kind of horror story about somebody restoring old horror movie footage who then realises they can communicate with people in the footage.

"That was an idea I'd had, and I couldn't quite work out what the story was. And then I also wanted to do a story about an actor, like someone who's sort of unsuitable, who gets thrown into the role of James Bond in a high-tech remake of an old Bond movie.

"These were two separate ideas I was toying with for quite a long time."

He continued: "And then I think what happened is I watched Brief Encounter, which I'd never seen before, and I thought, 'Oh, yes, a vintage romance – that would be fun.'

"And then those two ideas sort of went, blink, and then suddenly you got the ending.

"And so really, that was the germ for the whole thing. And then when you're sort of thinking the story through, it kind of leads you into places. I was like, 'Oh, it's a romance.'

"I like it every so often. It’s nice to write a romantic episode now and then. It's, like, a bit soppy."

Executive producer Jessica Rhoades also added: "It’s the most Charlie thing that it started as a horror."

But alas, season 3 favourite San Junipero also had roots in the horror genre, according to Brooker.

He admitted: "So did San Junipero, it started as a horror idea to do with death and old people hooked up to a machine, so it’s always fun when you unexpectedly turn the corner and there’s a treasure chest full of little hearts.

"A treasure chest full of hearts would be horrifying in real life."

The new Hotel Reverie episode boasts the likes of Issa Rae and Emma Corrin in the lead roles, following Hollywood actor Brandy Friday (Rae), who is given the acting opportunity of a lifetime to star in a remake of a vintage romantic movie.

It's not simply a case of getting a brand new cast together, as Friday is instead thrown into an immersive high-tech remake that sees her cross paths with golden age Hollywood icon Dorothy Chambers.

But in order to make it out of the movie and back home, Friday must stick to her script.

Corrin and Rae are just two of the big names attached to the episode, with Hotel Reverie also including Awkwafina and Harriet Walters in supporting roles.

There are a total of six new episodes to come in the brand new season, each promising quite the mind-bending turn of events and, of course, an anticipated return to the world of USS Callister.

But it's Paul Giamatti's episode, Eulogy, that Brooker has stated is the one that made him shed a tear.

Speaking about the episode to come, which also stars Patsy Ferran, Brooker said: "I don’t know how it will be received. Doing the very earlier emotional episodes always felt a bit of a risk - we did one way back yonder called Be Right Back, and I remember being quite nervous about it.

"It was sweet, open-hearted, and quite earnest but vulnerable, and I think this is a vulnerable story too. All of us have shed a tear at some point over this one."

Black Mirror season 7 will stream on Netflix from 10th April 2025.

