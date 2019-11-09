“Jason Reitman wrote a beautiful, heartfelt script that takes the real DNA from the first two movies and transfers that directly to the third, the next generation. It hands the legacy off to a new generation of stars, and players, and actors, and characters,” Aykroyd continued.

“So I’m pretty excited. You never know in the film business. Nobody knows about anything. ‘Nobody knows nothing,’ as the great writer William Goldman said. Nobody knows anything, you don’t know what’s going to be a hit or not. But I have really good feelings for this, just because of the quality of the stars we’ve got there.”

The film also stars Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard, Captain Marvel’s Mckenna Grace, Fargo’s Carrie Coon and Ant-Man star Paul Rudd among the new cast, with original Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson (aka Winston Zeddemore) set to join Aykroyd’s Raymond Stantz, Murray’s Peter Venkman and Weaver’s Dana Barrett in the follow-up.

Murray, Aykroyd, Weaver, Hudson and Potts all previously had cameo roles in 2016’s all-female Ghostbusters reboot directed by Paul Feig, so perhaps it should be no surprise that they’d be back to play their original characters as well.

Notably, the new 2020 Ghostbusters will not continue the story of that film, which has attracted some criticism from its cast.

Ghostbusters 2020 will be released in July 2020