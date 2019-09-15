“He's a seismologist who's come to this small town because they've been having mysterious earthquakes," Ivan explained to ET Online. "He's also teaching summer school there and he's extraordinarily funny."

Whatever his exact role and character name, we’ll see Rudd in Ghostbusters 2020 with the likes of Carrie Coon, Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard and Captain Marvel's Mckenna Grace.

Sigourney Weaver will be also back as Dana Barrett in the film, a sequel to 1989’s Ghostbusters II.

Advertisement

Ghostbusters 3 will be released in US cinemas on 10th July 2020. It has not yet been revealed when the film will come out in the UK.