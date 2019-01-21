"So insulting. Like f*** us. We dint count," she tweeted. "It’s like something trump would do. (Trump voice)”Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain’t ghostbusteeeeers” ugh so annoying. Such a dick move. And I don’t give f*** I’m saying something!!"

She later added that, should the film "with all men" prove more successful than the 2016 incarnation, it would send the wrong message about women-centric films. "It might feel that 'boys are better' it makes my heart drop," she said.

But however unimpressed Jones is that the new movie will not follow on from the 2016 reboot, her fears that it will be "all men" may yet prove unfounded, with one Hollywood insider suggesting it will focus on four teenagers – two girls and two boys. Whether surviving original Ghostbusters Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson will make an appearance remains to be seen.

Jones starred alongside Kristin Wiig, Melissa McCarthy and Kate McKinnon in the 2016 reboot.

You can watch a teaser for the new Ghostbusters sequel below.

Ghostbusters III is set to be released in summer 2020