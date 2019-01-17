Ghostbusters 3 has already dropped a teaser trailer and it’s brilliantly spooky

Ghostbusters III is moving quickly. The film sequel has only just been officially confirmed and there’s already a spooky teaser trailer to get us all excited…

Just hours after it was announced that Jason Reitman will be directing a third Ghostbusters film set within the movie’s original timeline, we’ve been treated to a 50-second long clip which raises a LOT of questions.

As wind rustles through the trees and owls hoot on a dark and windy night, we see a dilapidated barn in the distance where someone is attempting to get an engine started. It also sounds like a proton pack is coming back to life. Then the wind whips away the cover to reveal our old faithful Ecto-1 with the classic logo – and CUT.

Adding to the ghostly atmosphere, there’s the sound of Elmer Bernstein’s iconic score from the original 1984 movie.

So what does it mean? Is it just a visual metaphor for the franchise coming back to life? Or a hint at what’s to come? Whose barn is this, and why is the Ecto-1 abandoned there? Who is trying to re-start the vehicle and use the proton pack? Is that a strand of ectoplasm we see on the fence?

And the big one: who will star in Ghostbusters III?

This new movie will follow on from the beloved 1984 and 1989 films, which starred Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and the late Harold Ramis. Ghostbusters was already rebooted in 2016 with the all-female line-up of Kristin Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones, but it seems the studio will be pretending that movie didn’t happen and staying within the original film’s universe.

It is not yet known whether the original surviving actors from the 1984 classic, including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson, will return – and if they do, how Harold Ramis’ death will be handled.

However, Reitman did reveal to Entertainment Weekly that “we have a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters for the audience to meet.”