Strapping their proton packs back on will be Ernie Hudson – reprising his role of Winston Zeddemore – and Dan Aykroyd – returning as Ray Stantz.

Aykroyd announced his involvement during an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, while Hudson revealed he'd be back in a Cameo video message to a fan.

It's currently unclear if Bill Murray will appear in the new film as fellow Ghostbuster Peter Venkman. Harold Ramis, who completed the original quarter as Egon Spengler, passed away in 2014.

Ghostbusters 2020 will be directed by Jason Reitman, son of the original films' director Ivan Reitman, and will focus on a single mother (played by The Leftovers' Carrie Coon) and her two children (Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard and Designated Survivor's McKenna Grace) as they encounter the supernatural.

Paul Rudd will also play a seismologist who visits the family's town "because they’ve been having mysterious earthquakes", Ivan Reitman recently revealed.

Ghostbusters 2020 entered production on 12th July and is scheduled to be released (surprise!) in 2020, on 10th July in the US.