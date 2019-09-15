Ghostbusters director gives details on Paul Rudd’s “extraordinarily funny” role in sequel movie

Although we’ve known since June that Ant-Man star Paul Rudd has accepted the call to join Ghostbusters 2020, we haven’t had many solid details about his character. Until now.

Producer Ivan Reitman – who helmed the first two Ghostbusters films, with his son Jason Reitman directing the upcoming sequel – has shared a few new snippets about Rudd’s role.

“He’s a seismologist who’s come to this small town because they’ve been having mysterious earthquakes,” Ivan explained to ET Online. “He’s also teaching summer school there and he’s extraordinarily funny.”

Whatever his exact role and character name, we’ll see Rudd in Ghostbusters 2020 with the likes of Carrie Coon, Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard and Captain Marvel’s Mckenna Grace.

Sigourney Weaver will be also back as Dana Barrett in the film, a sequel to 1989’s Ghostbusters II.

Ghostbusters 3 will be released in US cinemas on 10th July 2020. It has not yet been revealed when the film will come out in the UK.