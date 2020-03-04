“I said, ‘Son, my presents didn’t get here on time. But I did get a present from somebody who really wanted it make sure you had a gift'," Affleck said. He added that playing the video for his son was "an incredibly moving and powerful moment. Adam made me a hero to my kid – how do you repay that?... It meant the f***ing world to me.”

You can watch the exchange from around 8 minutes in below.

Affleck and Driver are set to c0-star, along with Killing Eve's Jodie Comer and Affleck's long-term friend and frequent collaborator Matt Damon, in historical thriller The Last Duel.

The film was co-written by Affleck, Damon and Nicole Holofcener and is directed by Ridley Scott. It is expected to hit theatres in 2021.