Set in the near future, the drama tells the story of 'a species from ancient mythology living among humans and battling for survival in a world that wants to silence, exploit and destroy them'.

The groundbreaking series features an 80 per cent indigenous Aboriginal cast, working alongside familiar stars including Glen and The Missing star Frances O'Connor. Oscar-winning effects studio Weta Workshop is also on board.

"I’m so pleased Cleverman is coming to BBC3," said channel controller Damian Kavanagh. "It’s a clever, thought-provoking dystopian drama that will definitely cause a stir."

Cleverman will begin airing in Australia on 2nd June. The series has already been sold to the United States, where it will premiere on SundanceTV. It is due to broadcast on BBC3 later this year.

“We are delighted that the BBC is the broadcaster to bring Cleverman to UK viewers," said Cleverman distributor Henrik Pabst. "Cleverman is one of the biggest and most ambitious shows to come out of Australia, and speaks to a growing world audience unafraid of adventurous TV. BBC3 is a perfect fit for the show."