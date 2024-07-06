The publication added that, although the series has been shelved, another project set at the Asylum could still be on the cards in the future.

The Arkham Asylum series, which was announced in 2020, was originally meant to be a spin-off to Matt Reeves's series of films and would focus on the inner workings of the Gotham City Police Department.

Terrence Winter was attached to write and executive produce, but he departed from the project in November 2020 due to creative differences.

Reeves then announced in 2022 that the GCPD show would focus on Arkham Asylum, describing it as a "horror movie or a haunted house that is Arkham" during an interview with YouTube channel The Cyber Nerds.

In December 2023, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn clarified that it was meant to be set within the company's new universe, the DCU, rather than in the same universe as The Batman.

Arkham Asylum might have been shelved, but there are plenty of other Batman and DC stories on the horizon, including The Penguin, a crime drama series with Colin Farrell in the titular role, and The Batman – Part II, which is currently scheduled for release in October 2026.

There's also the DCU-set Batman: The Brave and the Bold to look forward to, which has lined up The Flash's Andy Muschietti to direct.

There's currently no word on a release date.

