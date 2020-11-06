Prone to causing mischief and occasionally offering a powerful assist on Mando's missions, little is known about the creature because Star Wars creator George Lucas always kept Yoda's species a closely guarded secret.

However, it appears that the team behind The Mandalorian do intend on revealing more about the force-sensitive alien race, although they are doing so at an agonisingly slow pace.

One of the few things we do know is the age of Baby Yoda - and it's older than you might expect.

How old is The Child?

Contrary to his given name, The Child is actually 50 years old, as revealed by his bounty information in the first ever episode of The Mandalorian.

Why does The Child still look like a baby?

As rival bounty hunter IG-11 points out in that same episode, some alien races age at a slower pace than others.

While a 50-year-old human is fully grown, the same is not true for Yoda's species because they live considerably longer - as demonstrated by the few other members we have already encountered.

Yoda himself died at roughly 900 years old during his exile on Dagobah, while his fellow Jedi master Yaddle lived to almost 500 years old.

However, one interesting detail is that Master Yoda is stated on the official Star Wars website as having trained Jedi for "over 800 years", which suggests that members of his species can reach maturity by the age of 100.

If this is the case, The Child will presumably begin developing at a more rapid pace over the next 50 years of its life, meaning we could see it grow visibly older in future seasons of The Mandalorian.

