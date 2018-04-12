Plus, we glimpse Robert Downey Jr dressed in Doctor Strange’s Cloak of Levitation, Benedict Cumberbatch delivering a hilariously disappointing review of a co-star and Starlord jumping through one of Strange’s space portals.

To top it off, the featurette is packed with a look back over the last 10 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, complete with an emotional sign-off from Downey Jr: “It’s been the adventure of a lifetime. I get a little misty thinking about it. You know, I lucked out.”

Avengers: Infinity War will be released on 26th April