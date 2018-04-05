Marvel reveals character posters for almost everyone in Avengers: Infinity War – but there are STILL some stars missing
There are 22 individual posters for the likes of Captain America, Black Panther, Thor and more – but there are still a few notable absentees
If you weren't one of the 22 – yes, 22 – stars of Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War to get your own character poster, you'd be pretty miffed right now wouldn't you?
Unless, of course, there's a reason why the likes of original Avenger Hawkeye and Ant-Man are missing from the latest character posters and trailer. Curious?
The new images show the likes of Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Chris Evans turning casually away from the camera as Captain America, plus the almost unrecognisable former Doctor Who companion Karen Gillan as Nebula.
Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr are also all featured – but there's no solo poster for big bad Thanos, played by Josh Brolin.
Check out all 22 posters below.
Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman
Black Widow – Scarlett Johansson
Captain America – Chris Evans
Drax – Dave Bautista
Doctor Strange – Benedict Cumberbatch
Falcon – Anthony Mackie
Gamora – Zoe Saldana
Groot and Rocket – Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper
Hulk – Mark Ruffalo