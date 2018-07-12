Still, that doesn’t mean fans can’t enjoy what they DO have, with plenty of new footage coming in the release.

Among the unseen clips (which include some extended scenes) we can expect a scene of Wanda (Elisabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) hiding from Thanos’ minions, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) and Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) arguing about their wedding, as well as a scene where Quill (Chris Pratt) and Drax (Dave Bautista) clash after a failed mission.

And there may still be some new footage to satisfy the Thanos fans, with one deleted scene said to take a further look into the Mad Titan’s relationship with his daughter Gamora (Zoe Saldana) while a special featurette will explore Thanos and his homeworld.

Other special features on the disc include a gag reel, a behind-the-scenes look at the climactic Wakanda battle and a special Marvel Cinematic Universe director’s round table, featuring the likes of Infinity War’s Russo brothers, Guardians of the Galaxy’s James Gunn, the Avengers’ Joss Whedon, Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler and Thor: Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi.

In other words, there’s almost enough content to get us all through the long months until Avengers 4 finally resolves the Infinity War story next May. You just know the time will pass in a snap.

Avengers: Infinity War is released for digital download on July 31 and Blu-ray on August 14