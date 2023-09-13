While many were left speechless by one particular shot, others were obsessed with the connection between him and his young padawan in the scenes that flashed back to Ahsoka Tano's past.

While Ahsoka is usually played by Rosario Dawson, one young actress made her Star Wars debut, seamlessly taking on the role of the fan-favourite character in her younger years as she confronted her former master.

Here's everything you need to know!

Who played young Ahsoka in episode 5?

Young Ahsoka is portrayed in Ahsoka by actress Ariana Greenblatt.

She'll likely be familiar to a lot of fans after her roles in the MCU and blockbuster Barbie alongside Margot Robbie and America Ferrera.

Her role had been kept a secret until episode 5, with Greenblatt leaving a couple more hints for fans on her social media. Shortly after the episode premiered, she simply posted a block orange colour on Instagram and teased on her story: "Secrets."

On Twitter, which was recently rebranded to X, she added: "How's everyone feeling, what'd I miss?"

Who is Ariana Greenblatt? Meet young Ahsoka and Barbie star

Ariana Greenblatt is a 16-year-old actress.

Although she's still in her teens, Greenblatt has already had an accomplished career.

Her first credit is the TV show Liv and Maddie, but she became recognisable worldwide after her role as Young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War, which showed the backstory of Thanos' adopted daughter.

Greenblatt later appeared in films like Scoob! and Love and Monsters, but her biggest role yet came very recently, when she starred as Sasha, the daughter of America Ferrera's character Gloria, in Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

Ariana Greenblatt as Sasha in Barbie. Warner Bros

She told The Hollywood Reporter of the role: “I tried to at least make [Sasha] as relatable as possible. I wanted to represent teenage girls appropriately. No one understands a teenage girl unless you were one once in your life.”

Ahsoka is available to stream on Disney Plus. New episodes weekly. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

