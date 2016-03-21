Amazon Prime is the new home of Doctor Who streaming in the US
After Netflix dropped the show earlier this year, now US Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to watch every episode of series 1 to 8
US Doctor Who fans were distraught when the series dropped off streaming services Netflix and Hulu earlier this year. But now the reason for that has become clear, with the announcement that Amazon and BBC Worldwide North America have agreed an exclusive deal to bring the series to Amazon Prime Video.
US Prime members will be able to see every episode featuring Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant and Matt Smith as the Ninth, Tenth and Eleventh Doctors – as well as Peter Capaldi's debut as the Twelfth Doctor in series eight – included in their existing subscription, starting on Sunday 27th March.
Season nine, as well as the 2015 Christmas Special The Husbands of River Song, will be available on Prime Video in the autumn – or rather the fall, to the US fans in question...