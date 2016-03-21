US Doctor Who fans were distraught when the series dropped off streaming services Netflix and Hulu earlier this year. But now the reason for that has become clear, with the announcement that Amazon and BBC Worldwide North America have agreed an exclusive deal to bring the series to Amazon Prime Video.

US Prime members will be able to see every episode featuring Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant and Matt Smith as the Ninth, Tenth and Eleventh Doctors – as well as Peter Capaldi's debut as the Twelfth Doctor in series eight – included in their existing subscription, starting on Sunday 27th March.