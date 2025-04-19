Christensen, who turned 44 today, was met by a rapturous welcome from fans, before saying: "There’s not much I can share, but Anakin will be back for season two."

Hayden Christensen sat with co-star Rosario Dawson Getty Images

Fans of the franchise have been treated to a deluge of fresh updates throughout the event.

Another update confirmed Ryan Gosling will feature in Star Wars: Starfighter, a new film to be released in 2027.

In January, it was confirmed that Lucasfilm had found a replacement for late actor Ray Stevenson, with Game of Thrones star Rory McCann to take up the mantle of fallen Jedi Baylan Skoll.

McCann will be a key antagonist of the titular Ahsoka Tano, after he survived Order 66 by turning to the dark side, allying himself with Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

Ahsoka season 1 was a big success for Disney Plus in 2023 as the first episode racked up 14 million views within five days of its release.

Season 2 is not expected to be released until late 2026.

Ahsoka is available to stream on Disney Plus.

