The actor is best known for portraying Jar Jar Binks in the prequel trilogy, but the hapless Gungan proved not to be the breakout role that would initially have been expected.

Ahmed Best has said he is grateful for his surprise return to Star Wars in this week's episode of The Mandalorian .

General audiences had a visceral reaction to the character, with Best later revealing that the hateful remarks made against him personally continue to affect his career and once led him to consider suicide (via The Guardian).

Fortunately, in a new Instagram post, he shows himself to be in a healthier place and once again excited to be part of the Star Wars family – now in the role of Jedi Kelleran Beq.

All the updates from this world and others... The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The photo, which sees Best donning a Phantom Menace cap and Star Wars T-shirt while at the gym, is captioned: "Gratitude! Good to be back. There is so much to say and share. It’s going to take a couple of days.

"But, for now, I’ll just say thank you to all that have held me up and made me better."

The Mandalorian's latest episode reveals that Kelleran Beq played a crucial role in saving pint-sized Grogu from the Jedi Temple during the cataclysmic events of Order 66.

Read more:

Previously, Best had portrayed Beq in a children's game show titled Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, but this is the character's first appearance in the official canon of the long-running franchise.

The actor has returned periodically to Star Wars in the years since the prequel trilogy wrapped up, voicing Jar Jar Binks in several episodes of The Clone Wars as well as other animated projects.

The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £79.90 for a year or £7.99 a month.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.