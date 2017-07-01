But if you can't wait until 6.30pm on BBC1, why not take a look back at some of the Master's greatest moments with this 'Master Class' in Who montage.

Can you spot your favourite moment from the John Simm era?

And if you're still filling time you can watch the man himself discuss his surprise return to Doctor Who below – and see how he pulled off that remarkable disguise.

More like this

Advertisement

The Doctor Who series 10 finale begins on Saturday at 6.30pm on BBC1. Remind yourself of last week's episode with our roundup of the biggest questions from World Enough and Time here.