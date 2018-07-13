The Twin Peaks fandom is angry. The Emmy nominations for 2018 are out – and somehow the awards body seems to have entirely forgotten about the return after 25 years of the genre-bending mystery horror drama.

Advertisement

Well, not entirely. Creators David Lynch and Mark Frost are up for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special (catchy), Lynch is also in the running for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special and there are nominations for make-up, single-camera picture editing, hair styling and sound editing.

But there are no nominations inr the major limited series categories or for star Kyle McLachlan, and fans are pretty mad about that...

Advertisement

Better luck in 2043?

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement