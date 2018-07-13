The Twin Peaks fandom is angry. The Emmy nominations for 2018 are out – and somehow the awards body seems to have entirely forgotten about the return after 25 years of the genre-bending mystery horror drama.

Well, not entirely. Creators David Lynch and Mark Frost are up for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special (catchy), Lynch is also in the running for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special and there are nominations for make-up, single-camera picture editing, hair styling and sound editing.