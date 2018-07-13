The Emmys list also marks a turning point for the US television industry.

HBO had been the most nominated network for 17 straight years, but streaming giant Netflix has knocked it off its perch in 2018 to claim a total of 112 nominations – more than any other broadcaster.

With recognition for shows including Stranger Things, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Godless, The Crown and The Good Place, Netflix has more than tripled its total nominations in the space of just three years.

Netflix isn't the only streaming service that will be breaking out the champagne, though. Thanks mainly to The Marvelous Mrs Maisel's 14 nods, Amazon has a shot at a total of 22 Emmy Awards, while US streamer Hulu has its eye on 27 after gaining critical and public success with The Handmaid's Tale (shown on Channel 4 in the UK).

The dystopian tale last year became the first ever on-demand show to win in the drama category, but with Game of Thrones back in the running this year for its seventh series there will be a showdown between Gilead and Westeros.

They'll also face competition in the drama category from Westworld, whose 21 nominations include lead actress in a drama for Evan Rachel Wood, and lead actor for both Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright, as well as supporting actress for Thandie Newton.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on Monday 17th September in Los Angeles