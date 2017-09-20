Karla Welch posted a photo on Instagram of the word “off” written under one Olgana Paris shoe. "You'll have to guess what the other shoe says," she wrote. "Our note to the patriarchy #teamresistance."

This resistance message is a nod to the tactics used by Handmaids in the dystopian drama to support each other and fight against the patriarchal regime. One famous example from Margaret Atwood's novel, and the show, which has inspired many fan tattoos is a sentence scratched into a wall, reading: “Don’t let the bastards grind you down.”

Speaking after her win, Moss said it was important for stories to be led and created by women.

More like this

"It's my bread and butter,” she said. “It's what I'm most interested in as a woman, shows that are about women.”

Moss emphasised that there's "still a lot of work to be done", adding: "There are still meetings you walk into and you wonder if they say 'no' because it's a show or film led by a woman."

Advertisement

It was recently reported that Moss has signed up to star in Call Jane, a film about an underground suburban network of women who provided safe abortions in the 1960s.