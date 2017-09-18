Diversity wins the night

The were a lot of firsts: Lena Waithe was the first black woman to win an Emmy for writing on a comedy, for her work on Master of None.

Donald Glover became the fist black director to win for directing a comedy.

British MC-turned-actor Riz Ahmed became the first actor of Asian descent to win an Emmy for acting for his HBO drama The Night Of, beating Robert DeNiro, Ewan McGregor, Geoffrey Rush and Benedict Cumberbatch.

It's a little depressing that it still needs to be a talking point, but in the wake of the #OscarsSoWhite controversy, it is undoubtedly a step forward.

Chance The Rapper and Stranger Things star Millie Bobbie Brown showed up in the opening musical number...

Colbert's star-packed opener made light of the gloomy state of current affairs, urging viewers not to worry about global warming or nuclear war, but to slip into a coma of ignorance in front of their favourite TV shows.

The host danced with Millie Bobbie Brown's Eleven in the upside down, popped up at a press conference from Veep's Julia Louis Dreyfus, and landed a feature from Chance The Rapper, who dropped some bars on Bob's Burgers and Brooklyn Nine Nine (throwing in a sharp comment on police brutality in the process). Check out Chance's part below.

And former White House press secretary Sean Spicer appeared in the opening monologue

The newly unemployed political PR man was brought out to poke fun at his old boss and his infamous press conference after Trump's inauguration. Melissa McCarthy, whose impeccable impersonation of Spicer on Saturday Night Live was rewarded last week at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, looked on awkwardly from the crowd.

Someone forgot to play the graceful loser

Actress Jackie Hoffman showed her frustration after losing out to Big Little Lies star Laura Dern in the best actress in a limited series category by screaming "dammit!"

Kate McKinnon thanked Hilary Clinton

Saturday Night Live was richly rewarded for its political skewering of the 2016 Presidential election, winning outstanding variety sketch show, and both Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon took home awards for their depictions of Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton respectively. An emotional McKinnon was sure to thank Clinton for her "grace and grit", before being abruptly cut off by the orchestra.

Charlie Brooker urged the audience to "physically make love" with one another

Black Mirror nabbed the Emmys for outstanding television movie and outstanding writing for the third season episode San Junipero. In his acceptance speech, Brooker discussed the parallel between real life events and his show, saying that if he had written 2017, "it wouldn't have been quite so on the nose with all the nazis and hate". He also suggested that the world might be a better place if everyone in the room started to make love. He might just be on to something.

TV Academy mixes up legendary drag queen RuPaul with another black Emmy winner

Oh boy. Some poor live tweeter is gonna pay for this one. The Twitter account for the TV Academy - who host the award show every year - sent out a picture of Beyonce collaborator Rickey Minor, captioned as RuPaul.

Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda blasted Trump

The country singer was reunited with her 9 to 5 co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin to present the award for best supporting actor in a limited series, and the trio took the opportunity to send a message to their president. “Back in 1980, in that movie, we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot,” Fonda said, before Tomlin followed up with, “And in 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot.”

The internet couldn't get over Alexander Skarsgard's new moustache

Big Little Lies star Alexander Skarsgard took to the Red Carpet with a new bit of upper-lip hair; internet goes crazy.

And finally.... Someone puked on the red carpet

Did one of the Stranger Things kids get into the bubbly?