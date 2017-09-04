And then the bizarre series ended with Laura/Carrie Page screaming after Cooper nervously asked, “What year is this?”

That’s it. It’s over.

And now everyone is feeling confused, surprised and utterly lost.

Many fans are now left with the same question: what on earth did that mean?

But if there is any sense to find, it could take years to unearth it – months of watching and re-watching the series (now available on Sky on Demand/NOW TV). Yet do fans really want solid answers from Twin Peaks? Isn’t the real ride not having a clue where the show leads?

