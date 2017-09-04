People will be trying to work out the ending of Twin Peaks: The Return for years
Sense: it made none
We never expected a resolution from David Lynch, but the Twin Peaks finale left audiences even more deliciously confused than at the end of the surreal drama's first run in 1991.
The rollercoaster of odd followed Dale Cooper (Kyle Maclachlan) through several realities as he tried to save Laura Palmer, a journey that took him to her house, only to find she had no memory of the place.
And then the bizarre series ended with Laura/Carrie Page screaming after Cooper nervously asked, “What year is this?”
That’s it. It’s over.
And now everyone is feeling confused, surprised and utterly lost.
Many fans are now left with the same question: what on earth did that mean?
But if there is any sense to find, it could take years to unearth it – months of watching and re-watching the series (now available on Sky on Demand/NOW TV). Yet do fans really want solid answers from Twin Peaks? Isn’t the real ride not having a clue where the show leads?
In summary:
