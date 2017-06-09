Is the Red Skull still alive? Could Stan Lee be one of the extraterrestrials known as The Watchers? Is Groot an immortal deity? Probably not. But that hasn’t stopped Marvel fan theorists speculating potential plot twists in The Avengers: Infinity War and beyond.

Sure, a lot of these suggestions give logic a Hulk-like beating – the ‘Captain America’s Peggy Carter is Tony Stark’s actual mother’ theory being one offender here. But there are also many speculations, based on comic book lore and sound reasoning, that may unlock the secrets of MCU films to come.