Creator Steven Knight has put Tommy Shelby and co through the ringer from the moment it first aired back in 2013, with countless standout moments scattered throughout its run – and some brilliant guest stars to boot, from Tom Hardy to Adrien Brody.

As Peaky Blinders season 6 heads into its penultimate episode on Sunday 27 March , we at RadioTimes.com thought there's no time like the present to ask you, our trusted readers, to look back at the crime drama and decide, once and for all, which season should be crowned its greatest.

But is the final chapter – before the Peaky Blinders movie – Knight's best work to date?

We want you to rank all six seasons of Peaky Blinders – and to help you on your way, we've included a brief roundup of each instalment, from the moment that gun shipment changed everything in season 1 to the current chapter, which has been described as its darkest yet by many.

So, what are you waiting for? Have your say now.

Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne confirmed to RadioTimes.com that the season 6 finale will be feature-length, totalling 81 minutes. "It feels very, very different to the rest of the season," he said. "It feels very, very different to anything we've done before. It's very epic in scope. It feels like a film – it's a kind of dry run for the feature film."

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders. BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd./Robert Viglasky

Byrne also defended the direction that the show has taken in season 6 following some criticism that there hasn't been enough action: "You can't continue to give people what they're expecting. You're taking a show like Peaky that is culturally relevant, it's a TV phenomenon, and there's an expectation of, 'I want Arthur kicking the s**t out of people and I want Tommy being Tommy and more Peaky stuff.'

"Season 4 was that. Season 4 was a gangster season with the Italians and the Peakys. There was a lot of gangster stuff and guns and all of that. And then season 5 was about the rise of fascism and it was darker.

"Season 6 is a character piece about the darkness of Tommy Shelby's soul and it's how far down is he going to have to go before he can get out. And will there be any left of him? That's what it is for me. And audiences who love the character will go with it because they're on a journey with this guy, with Tommy Shelby.

"There's always going to be an element of people who want just the same stuff, but we're not in it for that because it has to evolve, and it has to change. And it has to challenge the audience's expectations and take you on a far deeper experience than you're expecting to go."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.